Safe, not Scared: COVID-19 response in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.

Location
- Cape Girardeau County, Missouri
Last reviewed
- Monday, May 11, 2020 6 p.m. CT
Overview
- Missouri’s Stay-at-Home order ended on Monday, May 4 and the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan began. All businesses were able to reopen while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Indoor retail stores also had to limit the number of customers. Local communities could set stricter rules. Cape Girardeau County releases its own plan for reopening, based on the governor’s plan. In-person classes at Missouri schools were canceled for the rest of the semester, but many schools still offered meals for students and learning programs. Area food banks offered mobile food distributions for those in need.
Stay at home
- Cape Girardeau County released its own guidelines for reopening. Phase one of the plan began on May 4. You can click here for more information on all three phases.
Closures
- Swimming pools remain closed.
- Long-term care facilities remain closed to visitors.
- Churches were asked to encourage high-risk individuals like the elderly to stay home.
- Personal services like legal services, nail and hair salons, and non-urgent health care can be done by appointment only.
Events
- County leaders recommended any community mass gatherings be canceled or postponed.
- The Cape Girardeau’s Farmer’s Market reopened as a drive-thru market.
- The Jackson Farmer’s Market also opened for the season as a drive-thru market.
- For court appearances, it’s recommended they use video conferencing when possible.
Schools
- Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced in-person classes would not resume for the rest of the semester.
- Cape Girardeau Public Schools and The Heartland’s CW launched educational programming for students in the area, called “Won’t You Be My Tiger.”
- School districts in the area offered meal pickups for students. The Missouri National Guard also helped feed students in southeast Missouri.
How to help
- KFVS12 and the Southeast Missouri Food Bank are hosting a virtual food drive.
- The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau said they’ve seen an increased need for food and financial assistance.
- If you’re feeling healthy, you can make an appointment to donate blood to the American Red Cross
How to get help
- SEMO Food Bank will hold mobile food distributions through May 16.
- If you need help filing an unemployment claim, you can click here.
- You can find essential services, like food pantries, food banks, school meal programs, diaper banks, and more in Missouri by clicking here and choosing your county.
