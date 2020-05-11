Safe, not Scared: COVID-19 response in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.

Safe, not Scared: COVID-19 response in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.
Cape Girardeau County releases its own plan for reopening, based on the governor’s plan. (Source: google)
By Amber Ruch | May 11, 2020 at 7:32 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 7:32 PM

Location

  • Cape Girardeau County, Missouri

Last reviewed

  •  Monday, May 11, 2020 6 p.m. CT

Overview

  • Missouri’s Stay-at-Home order ended on Monday, May 4 and the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan began. All businesses were able to reopen while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Indoor retail stores also had to limit the number of customers. Local communities could set stricter rules. Cape Girardeau County releases its own plan for reopening, based on the governor’s plan. In-person classes at Missouri schools were canceled for the rest of the semester, but many schools still offered meals for students and learning programs. Area food banks offered mobile food distributions for those in need.

Stay at home

Closures

  • Swimming pools remain closed.
  • Long-term care facilities remain closed to visitors.
  • Churches were asked to encourage high-risk individuals like the elderly to stay home.
  • Personal services like legal services, nail and hair salons, and non-urgent health care can be done by appointment only.

Events

  • County leaders recommended any community mass gatherings be canceled or postponed.
  • The Cape Girardeau’s Farmer’s Market reopened as a drive-thru market.
  • The Jackson Farmer’s Market also opened for the season as a drive-thru market.
  • For court appearances, it’s recommended they use video conferencing when possible.

Schools

How to help

How to get help

