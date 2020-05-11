Paducah man facing charges in connection to stabbing

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges in connection to a stabbing on Sunday, May 11.
Robert Donegan, 29, was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault.
According to police, they were called out around 11:30 p.m. to a mobile home in the 2400 block of Palmer Street. They say the victim and another resident told officers the victim had been stabbed by Donegan.
The victim, age 44, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a stab wound to the right leg.
Donegan was taken into custody and interviewed.
According to police, he confirmed details of the incident given by the victim and the other man, but said he didn’t know how the victim was stabbed.
Donegan was booked in to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
