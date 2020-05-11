178 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported 178 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in the state on Sunday, May 10.
According to DHSS, a total of 9,844 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, including 482 deaths.
Approximately 115,546 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Missouri.
Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to give an update on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 on Monday, May 11 at 3 p.m.
