1 new COVID-19 case reported in Jefferson Co., Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Health Department announced a woman in her 50s has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The health department said the patient is in isolation at home.
As of Monday, May 11, approximately 99 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jefferson County, Illinois, including 14 deaths, 12 individuals in isolation and 73 cases released from isolation.
The health department said 756 individuals have tested negative for the virus.
