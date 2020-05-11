1 new COVID-19 case in Jackson Co., Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department is reporting one new case of COVID-19.
The individual is a male in his thirties who acquired the disease through community spread.
He is being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been 168 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County, including ten deaths related to the disease.
Sixteen additional positive individuals have been released from isolation, bringing the total recovered to 102 persons.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.