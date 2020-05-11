Nearly 87K tested for COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - According to the Kentucky Department of Health (KDPH), 86,900 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, as of Saturday, May 9.
The health department said 6,440 have tested positive for the virus in Kentucky, including 304 deaths and 2,308 recoveries.
There are at least 111 COVID-19 testing sites in the Commonwealth. A list of locations can be found here.
Most testing sites require pre-screening before a test is administered.
A COVID-19 hotline is also available for those needing advice or answers to questions. Healthcare professionals at the Ky. Poison Control Center are answering the calls and they can be contacted at 1-800-722-5725.
