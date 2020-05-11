Nearly 430K tested for COVID-19 in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,656 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 57 deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 77,741 cases, including 3,406 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois.
As of Sunday, laboratories had processed 13,653 COVID-19.
A total of 429,984 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give an update on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 on Monday, May 11 at 2:30 p.m.
