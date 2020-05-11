Mount Vernon Mayor not stopping businesses from opening up

MOUNT VERNON, IL. (KFVS) -Many cities across the world are waiting to reopen.
Some Businesses in Southern Illinois, may be doing so without the Governor’s permission.
“Were not going to stop any of them, were not going to be in there way that’s a fight," Mount Vernon mayor John Lewis said. "That’ll be a fight between the state of Illinois, health department and the courts.”
That’s one tough match he wont be fighting.
Lewis and the City of Mount Vernon, like others across Illinois, have also taken a hit financially from the crisis.
“I don’t think any city in the state of Illinois is holding up very well. Were 1.3 million dollars projected and those were optimistic projections in the hole and that was before governor Pritzker extended it," hew said.
Lewis tells me if a business wants to open, he won’t even began to try and stop them.
He understands people need to pay bills and put food on the table for their families.
Many Patrons among Southern Illinois also believe small businesses should open.
“I feel like everyone should be open because people got to pay bills its only a matter of time before the stimulus check runs out," said Merl Middleton
Chelsea Yeager agrees.
“As long as people are keeping their social distancing and wearing PPE I think its safe to reopen,” she said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.