MoDOT: Watch for mowing crews

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Spring mowing season has begun for many homeowners and it is the same for transportation crews.
The Missouri Department of Transportation wants drivers to be on the look out for large tractors mowing near the shoulders of interstates and other busy roadways.
Drivers are urged to be aware of slow moving trucks and tractors, obey passing zone stripes and pass only when you can see far past the “follow truck” to avoid oncoming traffic and to be prepared to stop or drive slowly behind a “follow truck.”
On rural-two lane roads crews may use what is called a “follow truck” to alert drivers of slow-moving mowers.
According to MoDOT, crews will be mowing major and minor routes in three cycles from mid-May through July and September.
MoDOT mows about 400,000 acres of grass each year, which is approximately 300,000 football fields.
Between mowing cycles, you can report grass and weeds blocking visibility at intersections along state roads by calling MoDOT’s 24/7 Customer Service Center at 1-888-275-6636 or by clicking on Report A Road Concern here.
