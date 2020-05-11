Millersville baker rolling dough to fuel quarantine baking trend

MILLERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Quarantine baking trends are still holding strong, despite states beginning to reopen.
Dough and batter products, like yeast and flour, are some of the main items driving grocery sales up, according to the most recent numbers compiled by Neilsen.
Michelle Chesser, the owner of Home Sweet Home Bakery, said she’s seeing the demand first hand.
"I was visiting every grocery store in town to get my supplies and I had people in my family that would when they would go to the store they would pick stuff up for me too," Chesser said.
Chesser said she's rolling out more dough than ever.
"I would say my business tripled because people were wanting carbs, baked goods delivered to their homes," Chesser said.
Although she's baking more than sugar cookies.
With an idea fresh out of the oven, Chesser capitalized on people being bored at home.
She is now designing do-it-yourself cookie decorating kits and paint your own cookies.
"A lot of people were just over the moon about them," Chesser said.
Some boxed kits come with a theme, like Mother's Day or Easter.
Other kits are complete art projects complete with edible paint.
Each kit comes with instructions, the cookies, the icing, and sprinkles to decorate.
"You're indoors and you want to do something with your kids besides watch tv or be on your phone and this is a creative outlet," Chesser said. "I have been getting pictures, dozens and dozens of moms, dads, grandparents sending me pictures of them with their kids making a mess and making a disaster and I love it, it just warms my heart."
Chesser said she loves the opportunity to help people make memories.
“Before this happened, there wasn’t time so now that there’s time to do something like that, I think people are looking and being creative and it’s something that they are discovering and I’m hoping that it won’t stop,” Chesser said.
