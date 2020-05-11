2 men facing arson charges; told police they were ridding boat of fleas and bedbugs

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men are facing arson charges after a boat fire.
Randy A. Roy, 54, of Hopkinsville, was arrested on charges of third-degree arson, alcohol intoxication and first-degree criminal trespass.
William T. Jenkins, 70, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of third-degree arson and first-degree criminal trespass.
According to Paducah police, an officer was checking the area of the transient boat dock on N. Water Street on Sunday, May 10 around 1:18 a.m. when he saw flames coming from the cabin of a houseboat that had been docked there for some time and was apparently abandoned.
Roy and Jenkins were on board the boat and were taken back to the riverbank for questioning. Police say the pair admitted to starting the fire to try to rid the boat of fleas and bedbugs.
According to police, neither of the men had permission to be on the boat.
They say the boat’s owner abandoned it at the dock around the end of November 2019. Since the first of December, the City of Paducah has been in the process of acquiring the title to the boat.
Paducah Parks Director Mark Thompson said once the court approves the title transfer, the City will auction the boat.
The two men were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
