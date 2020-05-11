Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
College class of 2020 will graduate into wobbly economy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — With graduation looming, the future is looking a lot less bright than it did just a few months ago for college seniors. They are entering a job market flooded with tens of millions of workers who have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus, The Kansas City Star reports. Margaret Simms, a nonresident fellow at the Urban Institute, described the situation facing graduates as “dire,” saying experienced workers will be the first to return to work as businesses reopen and move beyond skeleton staffing. Johns Hopkins University reported 494 deaths and 9,900 cases in the state as of Sunday.
FIVE KILLED-MISSOURI CRASH
Baby, toddler, 3 others killed in suburban St. Louis crash
JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a baby, toddler and three others have been killed in a suburban St. Louis crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Travon Nelson, of Florissant, was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle when he went off the side of a road in Jennings and overcorrected Saturday afternoon. He then drove into oncoming traffic and struck a cargo van before overturning. The crash killed Nelson, 22-year-old Kristy Monroe, of Mexico, Missouri, along with the baby, toddler and a 16-year-old. The names of the three juveniles weren’t immediately released. The driver of the van was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.
AP-US-2020-CENSUS-DISLOCATION
US census stirs uncertainty for those displaced by virus
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It’s not meant to be a trick question, but many displaced by the pandemic aren’t sure how to fill out the 2020 U.S. census. Typically it's easy to say how many people are staying at your home on April 1. But many people living where coronavirus outbreaks hit hardest fled their homes or were hospitalized. Students living off-campus moved back in with their parents once universities closed. Travelers got stuck far from home because of health concerns. The displacement is especially worrisome in the virus hot spot of New York City, where some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods have the lowest census response rates.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-STOCKPILES
US governors aim to boost production of medical supplies
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some U.S. governors are seeking to bolster their home-state production of vital medical supplies and protective equipment after difficulties in buying such items during the coronavirus outbreak. Until now, the U.S. has relied heavily on foreign countries such as China for medical supplies and personal protective equipment. The governors of Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts and Missouri all said this week that they hope to develop more in-state manufacturing of personal protective equipment to ensure its availability in a crisis and to drive down shipping costs. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he doesn't want “our health destiny” to be dependent on China.
GUN VIOLENCE-ST. LOUIS
2 dead, 8 wounded in just over 10 hours in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say at least 10 people were shot, two of them fatally, in a single day in St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the the gunfire began around 1:15 p.m. Saturday when a 28-year-old man was fatally shot. Police say there were two other separate, nonfatal shooting before the second victim was fatally shot around 8:10 p.m. At almost the exact same time, four others were wounded in another shooting. Police say the other two victims were wounded around 8:15 p.m. and around 11:30 p.m. The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.
DRED SCOTT DECISION-STATUE
St. Louis sculpture to honor slaves who sued for freedom
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Efforts are underway to raise $1 million for a downtown St. Louis monument to honor the hundreds of slaves who filed lawsuits for their freedom, leading up to the landmark Dred Scott case that pushed the U.S. closer to the Civil War. KMOX reports that the goal is to unveil the Freedom Suits Memorial in July 2021 on the east lawn of the Civil Courts Building. In an 1857 decision on Scott’s case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that black people were not citizens and did not have the right to sue, angering anti-slavery advocates.
DEADLY SHOOTING-KANSAS CITY
1 dead, 1 wounded in Kansas City shooting, police say
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City shooting has left one person dead and another wounded. Kansas City police say officers were dispatched at 11 p.m. Saturday to the scene. One person was found dead and the other was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Their names weren’t immediately released. No one was immediately taken into custody, and police say it’s not clear what led up to the shooting.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FEDERAL-WORKERS
Rangers, IRS volunteers lead in returns of federal workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — IRS volunteers getting bonus pay and workers at a handful of national parks are among the first federal workers venturing back under Trump administration guidelines for the coronavirus outbreak. The Trump administration says its phased plan for returning some 2 million federal workers is strongly based on local conditions in the pandemic. Some unions representing federal workers say those guidelines are too loose, and fear the administration will rush back federal workers to try to kick the U.S. economy back on its feet. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park - the country's most visited national park — was reopening Saturday.