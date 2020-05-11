Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It’s not meant to be a trick question, but many displaced by the pandemic aren’t sure how to fill out the 2020 U.S. census. Typically it's easy to say how many people are staying at your home on April 1. But many people living where coronavirus outbreaks hit hardest fled their homes or were hospitalized. Students living off-campus moved back in with their parents once universities closed. Travelers got stuck far from home because of health concerns. The displacement is especially worrisome in the virus hot spot of New York City, where some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods have the lowest census response rates.