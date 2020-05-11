Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas colleges make plans to reopen amid coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Universities across Kansas are making plans to reopen their campuses, although expect classes to look a little bit different. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, universities in Kansas and across the county closed their campuses in March and moved classes online. The Wichita Eagle reports that state officials have now tasked the schools with setting their own reopening standards. Wichita State University says it will offer in-person classes in the fall. The University of Kansas announced last week that its campus would be opening in the fall, and Kansas State University has proposed a phased approach that depends on specific criteria before it will reopen.
WICHITA KILLING
Police investigate death at Wichita home as suspicious
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a woman’s death in a Wichita home as suspicious. KSNW-TV reports that police Sgt. Dan Binkley says officers found the woman unresponsive while conducting a welfare check at the home Sunday morning. She had experienced some type of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. No one was in the home when officer arrived. The woman was believed to be in her 30s. Her name wasn’t immediately released. Binkley said police were speaking with neighbors and the original calling party, as well as looking for anyone with information about the residence and its occupants.
BURNED TIPI-HASKELL
Haskell Foundation starts fundraiser to replace burned tipi
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A fundraiser is underway to replace a tipi that burned over the weekend on the Haskell Indian Nations University campus in Lawrence. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that fire had almost completely consumed the tipi’s sheathing when fire crews responded around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Division Chief Dan Fagan said the cause of the fire is still unknown, but arson is a possibility. Haskell Foundation executive director Aaron Hove said the tipi will cost $2,500 to $3,000 to replace. It was erected to honor Haskell’s 2020 graduating seniors.
ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING
Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of girl, 12, in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in Wichita. Police in Wichita said in a news release that the the girl was walking alone Saturday afternoon when a man approached her and said she was coming with him. The girl screamed, pulled away and ran to her grandmother’s home, the release said. Police identified the man as 28-year-old Victor Lara-Aguilera, of Wichita. He is jailed on $75,000 bond on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and possession of methamphetamine. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to prosecutors.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HARVESTERS
Harvesters struggle to recruit foreign crews during pandemic
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — With the start of the winter wheat harvest just weeks away, U.S. harvesters are struggling to get the foreign workers they usually rely on to run their combines. Embassies have been shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic and governments have closed their borders. Overseas workers who already have visas cannot get on a flight, and those who can travel would be quarantined on arrival. Harvesters are trying to hire American workers to fill the gap, but many lack the skills or desire to work in agriculture. Up to half of the workers who harvest U.S. grain crops usually are seasonal foreign workers.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-BARBER
Lawmakers tweet support for barber who operated amid virus
MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — Two Republican U.S. Senate candidates are tweeting their support for a Kansas barber who ran afoul of the law for operating his shop during the pandemic. Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle and U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall weighed in after Luke Aichele, a barber at Luke’s Barber Shop in McPherson, wrote about his troubles Friday on Facebook. Wagle wrote that an arrest warrant was issued for Aichele; Marshall wrote the barber was threatened with one. The Wichita Eagle reported that police could not be immediately reached for comment on the discrepancy.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TURKEY HUNTING
Not giving it up cold turkey: Bird hunters just winging it
FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has canceled dozens of spring traditions, but turkey hunting is going on largely unfettered. Forty-nine states host a spring turkey hunt every year. The birds, whose domesticated cousins grace Thanksgiving tables from Hawaii to Maine, are among America’s greatest conservation success stories. The hunt is taking on a new look in some parts of the country this year due to social distancing laws. Many states, including Maine, are requiring out-of-state residents to self quarantine for two weeks when they enter the state. Other states, including Kansas, have suspended the sale of turkey permits to non-residents to reduce spread of the coronavirus.
ELECTION 2020-KANSAS-DENNING NOT RUNNING
Kansas GOP leader pushing Medicaid plan not running again
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A top Republican legislator who worked with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on a plan for expanding Medicaid in Kansas is not seeking re-election. Kansas Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning said Friday that it’s time for him to focus again on his wife and business. The Overland Park Republican is the retired CEO of an eye care and optical surgery company and was expected to have a tough re-election race this year. Denning has been majority leader since 2016. He helped block Medicaid expansion in 2019 but drafted his own plan in October and worked with Kelly on a bipartisan proposal that stalled.