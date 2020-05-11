Ky. seniors use ‘Tiger King’ for senior prank

By Amber Ruch | May 11, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 3:42 PM

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Some high school seniors pulled a senior prank using Tiger King over the weekend.

The students changed the logo on the Caldwell County High School sign to Tiger King.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” became a popular docuseries on Netflix around March and April. It features Joe Exotic and his Oklahoma zoo. He is now facing a federal prison sentence for his conviction in a murder-for-hire plot and for animal abuse.

It was recently announced Nicolas Cage would star in a TV miniseries about Joe Exotic.

Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios are among the producers of the limited, eight-part project.

