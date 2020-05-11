Ky. reopens under Phase 1 of Healthy at Work plan

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The first phase in reopening Kentucky’s economy begins on Monday, May 11.
Under the first phase of Governor Andy Beshear’s Healthy at Work plan, construction, horse racing without fans, manufacturing and distribution, office-based businesses, pet grooming, vehicle dealerships, and photography can reopen.
Also under phase one, everyone working for or visiting an essential business is advised to wear a mask.
Masks should be worn when going to the grocery store, into any place of business or any place where social distancing of keeping at least six-feet apart might not be possible.
Gov. Beshear said people not wearing a mask will not be fined or arrested, but shoppers and workers need to protect themselves and others from spreading COVID-19.
More restrictions will be eased in Kentucky beginning on May 18:
- May 18: Government offices / agencies
- May 20: Funeral homes, retail
- May 22: Restaurants: 33% Capacity and outdoor seating
- May 25: Acupuncturists, cosmetology Businesses, hair salons/barbershops, massage therapy, nail salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors
- June 1: Fitness centers, movie theaters
- June 11: Campgrounds
- June 15: Some childcare, youth sports (low touch and outdoors)
- July 1: Bars, groups of 50 people.
