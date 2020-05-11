Jackson, Mo. to host e-cycle event

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson will once again hold its annual electronic recycling event this year.
The Annual E-Cycle event is scheduled for Saturday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. a the sanitation Department Building located on Sawyer Ln.
Citizens and businesses will be able to dispose of obsolete or unusable electronic items, small and large appliances and other metal objects at the event.
The following are examples of items accepted: lawn mowers/lawn tractors (make sure gas and oil are emptied), weed eaters, chainsaws, tools (hand, battery or electric), air conditioners (window or central units), barbeque grills, water heaters, ranges, refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves, small appliances (toasters, coffee machines, waffle makers, etc.), laptops, monitors, televisions, computers, keyboards, printers, fax machines, scanners, speakers, cameras (video, 35mm, digital, etc.), VCRs, DVD players, all gaming systems and game cartridges, music equipment, wires, cable, power supplies, radios (including turntables, 8-track, stereo equipment, ham radios), typewriters, word processors, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, curling irons, hair dryers, fans, vacuum cleaners, lead and rechargeable batteries (car, tractor, boat, cell phone, laptop, etc.).
All accepted items will be unloaded by Midwest Recycling Center’s personnel. All hard drives from computers are shredded or erased using U.S. Department of Defense-approved software.
No trash will be accepted at the event, only recyclable materials. Other items that will not be accepted include AAA, AA, C or D type batteries, tires, radioactive materials, items containing mercury, and any other hazardous waste items.
Disposal fees are as follows:
- CRT TVs 26 inches or less - $30.00 each
- CRT TVs 27 inches or greater - $50.00 each (includes true big screen TVs, projection TVs, wood consoles, and other consoles of any screen size)
- LCD, LED, and Plasma Flat Screen TVs (all sizes) - $20.00 each
- CRT Computer Monitors - $5.00 each
- LCD and LED Computer Monitors are Free
- Any Item Containing Freon - $10.00 each (freezer, refrigerator, AC unit, dehumidifier, etc.)
All other accepted recyclable items can be disposed of at no charge.
For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 573-243-2300, Midwest Recycling at 636-223-0150 or online here or via email.
More Missouri e-cycling information can also be found here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.