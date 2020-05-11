4 injured in 2-vehicle crash in McCracken Co., Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two drivers and two passengers were injured in an afternoon crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.
The crash happened at the intersection of Rickman Road and Old U.S. Highway 60 on Sunday, May 10.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 80-year-old Lela Lester, of Salem, Ky., was driving a car and failed to stop at the sign on Rickman Rd.
Lester’s car continued through the intersection and crashed into the side of an oncoming car driven by Tammie Edwards, 54 of Paducah.
The force of the crash caused Edwards’ car to spin off the road, where it hit a ditch and a parked van before it came to a stop in a front yard near the intersection.
Edwards, her two passengers, Stephanie Hook, 54 of Paducah and a four-year-old, and Lester were injured in the crash. All were transported by ambulance to area hospitals.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said the injuries ranged from minor scrapes and seat belt burns to broken bones.
Concord Volunteer Fire Department assisted on scene with rendering aide and scene cleanup and Randy’s Body Shop assisted with removing the disabled vehicles from the roadway.
