Hamilton Co. Sheriff says he will not enforce Gov. Pritzker’s Executive Orders

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Sheriff stated that his office will not be enforcing Governor JB Pritzker’s Executive Orders during the COVID-19 response.
In a Facebook post, Hamilton County Sheriff Tracy Lakin cited the office does not have the resources to enforce the orders.
Sheriff Lakin is asking county residents not to call his office to report any businesses that have opened or group gatherings.
He said he does not have the manpower to respond to these types of calls
“We respect all of our resident’s freedom and rights and thank everyone for their efforts thus far to keep our community safe,” stated Lakin. “I also understand the difficulties our current status is causing business owners & their employees and has put Law Enforcement in very difficult situations. My office will not make those situations worse.”
The sheriff did urge businesses to understand they could face potential penalties in defying Gov. Pritzker’s orders. The state could take action, even if his office does not.
He advises those who are concerned to protect themselves accordingly and to be respectful of one another.
Residents should continue to practice social distancing and to follow safety guidelines.
