Expert says don’t be too concerned about murder hornet in Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Asian giant hornet, also known as the “murder hornet," reportedly made its way into the United States.
The Missouri Department of Conservation said the hornets you are seeing are not something the be too concerned about.
“It’s not something believed to even be in Missouri, or something we are even terribly concerned about," said Robbie Doerhoff, entomologist.
Doerhoff said the Asian giant hornets are now in Washington state.
“Only one known hive or, I guess, nest of Asian giant hornets have been located in that general area up by Vancouver Island, British Columbia and the northern part of Washington," she said.
Doerhoff said the Asian giant hornet hasn’t been on their radar, because they don’t know if it could even establish in Missouri.
“Our weather patterns, how cold we get in the wintertime, if we have the right habitat. It’s just not something I’d be terribly worried ever seeing in Missouri and I don’t think residents need to be concerned," she said.
Doerhoff said if you’ve seen a hornet recently, it could be a European hornet or a bald-faced hornet. She said these are common in Missouri and look much different compared to this Asian giant hornet.
“Asian giant hornets, the queens could be two inches or a little bit greater than two inches in body length and the workers would be somewhere around and inch and a half,” she said.
She said it takes more than one sting for an Asian giant hornet to kill a person.
“It’s not like a one sting, unless you are allergic,” Doerhoff said “In fact, in china they say you really don’t need medical attention with these things until you have been stung about 30 times.”
Doerhoff said if you see a hornet and just aren’t sure, you can always reach out.
“Either take a photo of it if they can real quick and then send it to the department of agriculture or the Missouri Department of Conservation. We can get them an accurate ID on it. We would rather you didn’t kill it if you can help it because it’s likely not the Asian giant hornet, it’s probably a native species,” she said.
