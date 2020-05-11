Elephant Rocks, Castlewood state parks reopen

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Elephant Rocks and Castlewood state parks reopened to the public on Monday, May 11 with social distancing measures in place.
According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the parks will be open for day-use, but will be monitored to prevent overcrowding. If a park is nearing capacity, gates or parking lots may close temporarily.
All visitors are asked to remain diligent and come prepared to enjoy the outdoors responsibly by following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Governor Mike Parson:
- Keep a minimum distance of 6 feet between you and others
- Avoid crowded areas and groups of people
- Stay close-to-home and travel with only those from your household
- Wash your hands often
- Come prepared and carry hand sanitizers, soaps, wipes and water
- Share the trail and warn other trail users of your presence as you pass
- Avoid touching your face, handshakes and hugs
- Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when you cough or sneeze
- Pack out what you pack in
- Be kind and considerate of others
- Most importantly, stay home if you are sick
You can can click here to find a park in their area and check for individual park advisories before visiting.
Visitor centers, park offices, tours, programs, group camps, enclosed shelters, playgrounds, pools and beaches remain closed.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.