A Cool Start To The Week

Potential frost may be around this morning in northern counties of the Heartland. Sunny skies will be in our favor for most of today. By the afternoon, clouds will gradually increase heading into the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s with light northwesterly winds.
Late tonight into early Tuesday morning, rain will move in and stick around during the day on Tuesday. It may be scattered at times, but it is looking to be light.
A few changes this week to watch….
1. The second half of the week, temperatures will reach the 80s with humid conditions.
2. More rain and thunderstorms will be in the forecast at this time. We will monitor this week for possible strong storms.
-Lisa
