Clouds increase this afternoon. Rain possible and chilly on Tuesday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are still in a chilly weather pattern for this time of the year but this will change later this week. For today we will start with sunny skies but clouds will increase later this afternoon into the evening hours. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Clouds will continue to increase across the Heartland tonight. These clouds will give way to scattered showers starting tomorrow and lasting through tomorrow night. A warm front will move through the area on Wednesday. This will bring another chance of showers and possible thunderstorms.
Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 40s. Highs tomorrow will range from near 60 in our far eastern counties to the lower 50s in our far western counties.
Thursday looks to mostly dry with highs back in the 80. Friday through Sunday looks active with showers and storms possible each day. A few storms could be strong, especially on Saturday.
