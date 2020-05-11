Checking in with Brittany Jacob

I work at night and during the day, at home, in the field or in the KFVS studio. My days are packed with phone calls, setting up interviews, driving, editing, writing, anchoring, researching and much more. I find myself at home a little more than normal because it’s more convenient for my virtual interviews and editing my footage than it is from my work car. (Yes, I used to work out of my car a lot before the pandemic).