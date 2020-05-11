Checking in with Brittany Jacob

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Brittany Jacob is a reporter and weekend anchor at KFVS12.
As a precaution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Brittany and other KFVS employees are working from home. We asked her a few questions about the change.
What have your days been like?
Throughout this coronavirus pandemic, every single day has been different. My schedule is not like the average person (view my schedule at the bottom).
I work at night and during the day, at home, in the field or in the KFVS studio. My days are packed with phone calls, setting up interviews, driving, editing, writing, anchoring, researching and much more. I find myself at home a little more than normal because it’s more convenient for my virtual interviews and editing my footage than it is from my work car. (Yes, I used to work out of my car a lot before the pandemic).
You’re reporting during the week and anchoring on the weekends, what’s your home setup like?
My home setup is in my kitchen! When I report on Monday-Wednesday, I set up in the kitchen with the most natural lighting. I make calls in the living room, but when I’m ready to edit or record a zoom interview, the kitchen seems to be the best place to set up shop.
Again, sometimes, I work out of the passenger seat of my car depending on the distance of the story. I utilize the Carterville, Ill. bureau for faster, stronger internet. Again, every day is different.
How has anchoring from the studio changed? Do you still get out in the field? What’s that like?
Anchoring in the KFVS studio has changed a little. I typically solo anchor on the weekend evenings anyways, but I do miss sharing the anchor desk with our meteorologist Brian Alworth and Sports anchor Adam King to end out our show.
Due to social distancing, I still get to see Brian, but have to stay more than 6 feet apart. The same goes for the camera crew.
Also, I wipe down the anchor desk, microphone and iPad before and after my use as another level of safety to protect myself and my coworkers.
In regards to reporting, I still do in-person interviews, it just depends on the person’s preferences, health conditions, availability and distance. For in person-interviews, I HAVE to take more precautions. For example, I wipe down my equipment before and after use. I use hand sanitizer between interviews, and of course, I keep my distance.
Do you have any tips for people working from home?
OMG - the biggest thing for me is having strong, reliable internet. I think that’s been the source of my half of my problems.
I would encourage people at home to try and develop a different space in your home deemed as your work space. A place you can actually walk away from.
Lastly, to me, during this time at home, especially on my days off, I found more time to do the things I LOVE to do. For example, I love cooking and trying new recipes. A friend of mine in D.C. did a video tutorial on how to make biscuits from scratch.
Also, I’m currently a part of a Quarantine Run Challenge - running 20 miles in 14 days.
In addition, I find time to catch up on my favorite Netflix series or new movies.
Lastly, for those at home, there’s no right or wrong thing to be doing, but I do think it’s a good idea to catch up and check in with family and friends as much as possible.
When can people watch you? Where can they follow you on social media?
Follow me Facebook (Brittany Jacob KFVS), Instagram (@brittanyjjacob) and Twitter (@bjacobkfvs).
I anchor the Heartland Weekend Evening News, so tune in during these times:
- Saturday 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
- Sunday 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
- FOX23 at 9 p.m.
When I’m reporting, you can catch me on:
- Monday Nights at 10 p.m.
- Tuesday and Wednesdays at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
I know, my schedule all over the place, but that’s what keeps each day interesting!
If you’re tuning in from out of town, you can stream the newscasts live here.
