Blue Collar Workers Just as Essential

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Behind the scenes we sometimes forget that local tradesmen have been aiding front line workers in light of the pandemic. Machinists welders and fabricators are called to fix and manufacture essential parts for ventilators and other necessary equipment.
Machinist Chris Katilius tells us the importance of the blue collar workers during this time.
“We’re essential in supplying other essential businesses with what they need such as parts for ventilators and whatever parts they need. It’s not like they can just go to Amazon and order them. If they have any emergency, they can bring the parts to us and we get it done for them the best and most efficient way we can.”
Katilius says it’s important that along with our local hero’s and healthcare workers, we should remember to also recognize those of us who are not as visible, that keep things moving on a day to day basis.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.