Bill to help new parents receive CARES Act stimulus checks introduced

WASHINGTON, DC (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined other Senators to introduce legislation to ensure more new parents can receive the additional $500 per child promised in the CARES Act stimulus payments without having to wait until 2021.
Currently, parents of children born on or after January 1, 2020, must wait until they file taxes in calendar year 2021 to receive those payments.
This is because eligibility for the additional $500 per child is based on existing Child Tax Credit (CTC) rules.
The Newborn CARES Act would waive the existing CTC rules and require the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to develop a system to provide payments to families with newborns once a Social Security Number (SSN) is assigned to the child.
“Families with newborn babies that are experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can’t wait until next year to send in their rent checks or pay for diapers and a new car seat,” Duckworth said. “These families need immediate help, which is why I’m introducing this bipartisan legislation today to get these payments in the hands of families who need them.”
