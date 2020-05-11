Big cool down for your Tuesday...and more rain

Light showers will push in from the west as we head into the overnight hours. On and off showers expected through the day on Tuesday, better rain chances for our western counties. Everyone will be way below average for high temperatures. Highs will range from the mid 50s west to the upper 50s east. Normal highs are in the mid 70s. So after a day that feels more like March that May, temperatures will climb as we push through the rest of the week. Highs near 80 are expected Thursday. Much of the week looks unsettled with several chances for showers and even some thunderstorms by the weekend.