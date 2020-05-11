Bi-County Health reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of two new positive COVID-19 cases within Franklin and Williamson county.
The two new cases of COVID-19 include the following:
- 1 male in his 20s
- 1 female in her 40s
Both individuals are from Williamson County and have been placed in isolation.
To date, there have been a total of 46 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 10 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 31 have recovered in Williamson county and 8 have recovered in Franklin county.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.