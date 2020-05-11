Bi-County Health reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Bi-County Health reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of two new positive COVID-19 cases within Franklin and Williamson county. (Source: www.ulsystem.edu)
By Jessica Ladd | May 11, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 3:58 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of two new positive COVID-19 cases within Franklin and Williamson county.

The two new cases of COVID-19 include the following:

  • 1 male in his 20s
  • 1 female in her 40s

Both individuals are from Williamson County and have been placed in isolation.

To date, there have been a total of 46 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 10 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 31 have recovered in Williamson county and 8 have recovered in Franklin county.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.