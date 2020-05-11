AG Schmitt joins letter to investigate the Chinese government’s role in pandemic

“Last month, we became the first state to file suit against China, alleging that their inaction and suppression of information during critical days early in 2020 led to the spread of COVID-19 across the globe. Here in Missouri, the impact of the virus is clear: thousands have been sickened and hundreds have died, staggering unemployment claims have been filed, companies have been forced to close their doors, and loved ones are separated from each other,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Congress should investigate the role that China’s Communist Party and government played in this pandemic."