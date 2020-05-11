Additional $25M announced to help expand COVID-19 testing in Ill.

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced that Illinois will receive $25,226,505 in federal grants to support expanded COVID-19 testing at 45 Community Health Centers (CHCs) across the state.
This funding comes from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which was signed into law on April 24th.
“Community Health Centers are a critical resource for millions of Americans – particularly in racially diverse and medically underserved communities that have been disproportionately devastated by this pandemic,” Durbin said. “I’m pleased this federal funding will help Illinois health centers increase testing capabilities and respond to the needs of their patients. Senator Duckworth and I will continue to fight for additional funding to support CHCs and improved testing during this unprecedented public health pandemic.”
Health centers will use this funding to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities to best address the needs of their local communities.
The money will be used to purchase personal protective equipment, train staff, pay for outreach efforts, procure and administer tests, laboratory services, and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.
The following Illinois health centers will receive funding:
- Access Community Health Network (Chicago): $2,698,969
- Alivio Medical Center (Chicago): $433,594
- Asian Human Services Family Health Center (Chicago): $311,239
- Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness (Olympia Fields): $1,023,874
- Beloved Community Family Wellness Center (Chicago): $215,824
- Cass County (Virginia): $171,094
- Central Counties Health Centers (Springfield): $380,719
- Chestnut Health Systems (Bloomington): $156,394
- Chicago Family Health Center (Chicago): $606,064
- Christian Community Health Center (Chicago): $362,824
- Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp (Christopher): $728,239
- Community Health & Emergency Services (Cairo): $321,814
- Community Health Improvement Center (Decatur): $360,934
- Community Health Partnership of Illinois (Chicago): $253,504
- Crusaders Central Clinic Association (Rockford): $968,599
- Erie Family Health Center (Chicago): $1,328,134
- Esperanza Health Centers (Chicago): $504,679
- Family Christian Health Center (Harvey): $373,399
- Friend Family Health Center (Chicago): $684,724
- Greater Elgin Family Care Center (Elgin): $901,399
- Hamdard Center for Health & Human Services (Addison): $146,299
- Heartland Alliance Health (Chicago): $261,184
- Heartland Community Health Clinic (Peoria): $432,139
- Heartland International Health Centers (Chicago): $507,424
- Henderson County Rural Health Center (Oquawka): $162,424
- Howard Brown Health Center (Chicago): $548,524
- Inner City Muslim Action Network (Chicago): $121,969
- Knox County (Galesburg): $163,669
- Lake County (Waukegan): $680,674
- Lawndale Christian Health Centers (Chicago): $889,894
- Macoupin County (Carlinville): $214,909
- Near North Health Service Corporation (Chicago): $656,674
- PCC Community Wellness Center (Oak Park): $842,719
- Pillars Community Health (La Grange): $166,804
- Primecare Community Health (Chicago): $421,954
- Promise Healthcare (Champaign): $286,204
- Rural Health, Inc. (Anna): $315,634
- Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation (Carterville): $598,459
- Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation (East St. Louis): $1,688,104
- Southern Illinois University (Springfield): $654,334
- TCA Health (Chicago): $208,864
- University of Illinois (Chicago): $720,319
- VNA Health Care (Aurora): $1,183,414
- Whiteside County (Rock Falls): $295,969
- Will County Community Health Center (Joliet): $271,924
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.