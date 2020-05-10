1 new COVID-19 case in Jefferson Co., Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Health Department has been notified of one additional positive case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County residents.
The case details are below.
- 1 female in her 40s is in isolation at home
To date, there have been 98 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
Fourteen of these have resulted in deaths.
Seventy-one of the positive cases have been released from isolation.
Thirteen are still in isolation.
