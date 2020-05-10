1 new COVID-19 case in Jefferson Co., Ill.

By Jessica Ladd | May 10, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT - Updated May 10 at 11:18 AM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Health Department has been notified of one additional positive case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County residents.

The case details are below.

  • 1 female in her 40s is in isolation at home

To date, there have been 98 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.

Fourteen of these have resulted in deaths.

Seventy-one of the positive cases have been released from isolation.

Thirteen are still in isolation.

