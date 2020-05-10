Marion church holds Mother’s Day service

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Community of Faith Church hosted a Mother’s Day Drive-In Service on Sunday.
Nearly a hundred people came out for the worship service with some staying in their cars and others outside them, all spaced out to keep their distance from one another.
"Every Mother's Day, my mother and I go to church together," Pam Hays said.
Mothers we spoke with there say it was nice to be there together with their friends and family.
"It's fun to see all our friends. We've been FaceTiming and that kind of thing; making texts and phonecalls but nothing like the real face-to-face," Becky Clark said.
"This community is wonderful and it's great to see their faces again," Harmony Tolbert said.
The church has lately been having services online but wanted to come together as a congregation to worship together and be in each other’s presence while they honor mothers as well for Mother’s Day.
"There's a lot of women in this church. There are some that are mothers and some who are kind of adopted mothers, but everybody is here and we work together and we love God so we're coming together again today," Hays said.
The service started on a large stage while cars parked spaced out in the parking lot. People tell us they are thankful for this service and the support from members of the church.
"I've had several calls from Community of Faith asking me how I'm doing with all of this. It's a great church," Tolbert said. "They not only celebrate Mother's Day, they sent me a card with a little pop-up flower garden in it."
"I love Mother's Day and I'm proud to be a mom of two and had a great mom myself," Clark said.
Hays spent this day with her mother and both say they are thankful for the time together.
“As long as I got my family, I am happy. And I’m going to enjoy this,” Elaine Holder said.
