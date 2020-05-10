Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some U.S. governors are seeking to bolster their home-state production of vital medical supplies and protective equipment after difficulties in buying such items during the coronavirus outbreak. Until now, the U.S. has relied heavily on foreign countries such as China for medical supplies and personal protective equipment. The governors of Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts and Missouri all said this week that they hope to develop more in-state manufacturing of personal protective equipment to ensure its availability in a crisis and to drive down shipping costs. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he doesn't want “our health destiny” to be dependent on China.