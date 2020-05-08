First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A weak cold front will push through west to east this morning, but it looks like the main effect will be to introduce some stronger west to northwest winds once again. A few sprinkles could develop with the front this morning, but the chance of any measurable rainfall looks very low and in fact by afternoon we’ll be mainly sunny again. Highs today will be in a wider range, though, from near 60 in the north to near 70 in the south. And with mainly clear skies, tonight will be cold again with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s by Monday morning. Monday will be a cool, dry day before the weather gets more messy through the week.