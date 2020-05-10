First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A major pattern shift will take place during the next week. This will take us from cooler than normal to warmer than normal in the space of a couple days. During the transition, clouds and cool rain look likely Tuesday into early Wednesday. Then by late in the week we’ll get into a much warmer and more humid pattern. Models continue to advertise a lot of rain and thunderstorms from about Friday thru Sunday, but this may be overdone as there are no obvious triggers to focus storms. None the less, a few strong storms and locally heavy downpours look possible by next weekend, along with dew point temps near 70 for the first time this season.