First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Gusty northwest breezes are blowing cooler and drier air in from the northwest this evening: at late afternoon air temps ranged from the 50s north to the 70s south. With clear skies and dropping winds overnight, there is a marginal frost threat especially in northern and western counties. Low-lying areas and favored valley locations of S Illinois and SE Missouri are the most likely to see a bit of frost by daybreak. Otherwise it will be a chilly night with lows ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s. Monday looks quiet and cool….as we await some major changes during the upcoming week.
A major pattern shift will take place during the next week. This will take us from cooler than normal to warmer than normal in the space of a couple days. During the transition, clouds and cool rain look likely Tuesday into early Wednesday. Then by late in the week we’ll get into a much warmer and more humid pattern. Models continue to advertise a lot of rain and thunderstorms from about Friday thru Sunday, but this may be overdone as there are no obvious triggers to focus storms. None the less, a few strong storms and locally heavy downpours look possible by next weekend, along with dew point temps near 70 for the first time this season.
