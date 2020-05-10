First Alert: Breezy and sunny

(KFVS) - A weak cold front is moving through the Heartland this morning making it a a bit breezy.
A few sprinkles could develop this morning, but the chance of heavy rain is low.
By afternoon we’ll be mainly sunny again.
Highs today will range from near 60 in the north to near 70 in the south.
Skies tonight will be mainly cold again with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s by Monday morning.
This coming week will start off cool and try.
By the weekend a warm, humid weather pattern will develop.
This will bring a steady but very noticeable increase in dew points/humidity.
Tuesday looks like a dreary, cool and damp day with rain possible.
By late in the week it will be much warmer and more humid, with a chance of occasional thunderstorms from about Friday thru Sunday.
This could result in some issues with strong storms and excessive rainfall.
