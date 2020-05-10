Cape Girardeau RT gets negative COVID-19 test on Mother’s Day, hugs kids after 5 weeks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau respiratory therapist had a great Mother’s Day gift on Sunday after receiving a negative COVID-19 test result.
Once Amber Morgan got the results, she then rushed over to see her kids.
Morgan went five weeks without seeing her children due to helping out in a New York City hospital and being positive with COVID-19 when she came back home.
Amber Morgan went up to the North Central Bronx Hospital at the beginning of April to help severe COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the hardest hit area in the nation.
After she decided it was time to come back home, she was tested positive with COVID-19.
After weeks of quarantine, she finally received a negative test result on Mother’s Day, May 10, and immediately went to see her kids and gave them a big hug and spent quality time with her family.
