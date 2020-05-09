U.S. 60/U.S. 62 eastbound restricted to 1 lane near 19mm in McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has restricted the eastbound lanes of U.S. 60/U.S. 62 to one lane at mile point 19.4 in the Reidland area of McCracken County.
The Paducah 911 Call Center reported a hole in the deck of the P&L Railroad Overpass just east of the Pugh Road intersection.
All eastbound traffic at this site will be moved to the left-hand or passing lane to allow repairs to the bridge deck.
The eastbound lane restriction will remain in place through the weekend with repairs expected to stat on Monday.
Starting at 7 a.m., CDT, on Monday, May 11, the roadway at this site will be restricted to an 8 ft.
Load width restriction to allow the KYTC District 1 Bridge Crew to begin repairs.
The load width restriction is expected to remain in place all day Monday due to the placement of equipment required to facilitate the repairs.
The eastbound lane restriction will then have to remain in place, Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday to allow concrete used for the repair to cure.
This is along U.S. 60/U.S. 62 in the Reidland area of McCracken County about 1/2 mile from the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Connector at the west end of the Tennessee River Bridge.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and other personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Estimated duration of this lane restriction is about 5 days.
