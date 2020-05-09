SIU Carbondale virtual commencement ceremony features alumnus Bob Odenkirk

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -Traditional commencement ceremonies may have been postponed, but Southern Illinois University Carbondale graduates are still being recognized in a virtual ceremony featuring remarks by comedian, actor, writer, director and producer Bob Odenkirk.
Odenkirk, a 1984 SIU alumnus, had been scheduled to receive an honorary doctor of performing arts degree during May 9 commencement ceremonies.
He didn’t hesitate when the university asked if he would consider recording a message for graduates, according to Chancellor John M. Dunn.
“We’re grateful that Bob Odenkirk was willing to share his comedic talent and advice with graduates,” Dunn said. “Humor, thoughtfulness and compassion are all essential to maintaining a positive outlook during challenging times.”
Odenkirk earned his first Emmy in 1989 as a writer with Saturday Night Live.
He won the Screen Actors Guild Award for an Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for his work on the television show “Breaking Bad” and was nominated for an Emmy Award as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Jimmy McGill in “Better Call Saul.”
SIU decided in March that face-to-face ceremonies scheduled for May 9 were not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university is planning to host a traditional, in-person ceremony in August or December.
Still, SIU officials didn’t want to let the day pass without acknowledging the more than 2,100 students scheduled to graduate.
“Commencement is an academic tradition celebrating the achievements of our graduates with faculty, family and friends,” Dunn said. “Graduates told us it was important to have an in-person ceremony in the future, and we will do so. At the same time, we wanted to be sure they knew we were thinking of them with pride on May 9.”
The virtual ceremony includes remarks by Dunn and Odenkirk, a look at the last few years at SIU, the conferral of degrees, and performances by School of Music students and the Marching Salukis.
The ceremony can be viewed at here.
