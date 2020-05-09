Salon business very busy during first week back open

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Businesses we talked to in Southeast Missouri are getting back their customers after the stay-at-home order was lifted on May 4.
Restaurants and non-essential stores are seeing more people this weekend.
The same goes for some hair care businesses including Eden Spa and Salon in Cape Girardeau.
Eden Spa and Salon Owner Sarah Killpela said they are very thankful for seeing smiles on their returning customers this week.
"The way that women look at themselves in the mirror after you've transformed their hair or do their makeup; just that pampering and self-care that they give, it means so much to me to see that," Killpela said. "It was kind of emotional the first couple of days back because you don't realize how much you miss it until you're back in there. It's wonderful!"
She said she wasn't sure how closing her doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic was going to affect them.
"It was a really hard decision closing because you don't know how that's going to hurt you financially," Killpela said. "But I feel if you do the right thing by putting people over profit, it's always going to work out and it totally has so we are so grateful for that."
Killpela said they have adjusted seating, rooms and appointments and are abiding by safety protocols to make sure their customers are as safe as possible when they walk in the door.
She also said their phone has been ringing off the hook and has a month and a half booked up already in appointmen
