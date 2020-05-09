Police investigating Charleston homicide

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - On Saturday, May 9. Charleston Police investigated a call of gun shots fired in the area of South Elm Street, when they found a car with two gun shot victims inside.
The driver, Antonio Bogan, a 36 year-old Charleston man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger, a 51 woman, was air lifted to a local hospital, she is expected to survive.
The car was found on the intersection of Elm and Ironbanks.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
Anyone with information concerning this crime is urged to contact the Charleston DPS at (573) 683-3737.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.