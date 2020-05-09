5 new COVID-19 cases in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Health Department has been notified of five additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
The case details are below.
- 1 male in his 30s
- 4 minors under the age of 12
These new cases all reside in the same household where they are in isolation.
To date, there have been 97 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
Fourteen of these have resulted in deaths.
Seventy-one people have been released from isolation.
Twelve are still in isolation.
