5 new COVID-19 cases in Jefferson Co.

By Jessica Ladd | May 9, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT - Updated May 9 at 12:25 PM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Health Department has been notified of five additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.

The case details are below.

  • 1 male in his 30s
  • 4 minors under the age of 12

These new cases all reside in the same household where they are in isolation.

To date, there have been 97 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.

Fourteen of these have resulted in deaths.

Seventy-one people have been released from isolation.

Twelve are still in isolation.

