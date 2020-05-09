Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
St. Louis County, Kansas City plan restricted reopenings
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County and Kansas City officials say they will proceed with the gradual reopening of businesses but with several restrictions. Employees at businesses that reopen May 18 in St. Louis County will be required to wear masks and will be allowed to refuse service to any customer who doesn't wear one. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Friday that no large venues will reopen May 18. Kansas City officials say they will go ahead with plans for the next phase of the city's reopening next Friday, but that they won't release details until Monday.
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-MISSOURI LAWMAKER
Missouri House panel dismisses sexual harassment complaint
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri House panel has dismissed a sexual harassment complaint against a state lawmaker after an investigation that spanned several months. Minutes of the House Ethics Committee obtained Friday by The Associated Press through an open-records request show the complaint was dismissed last week. The minutes do not name the accused lawmaker nor describe the allegations. The complaint was referred to the committee in late December and is confidential under House rules. Separate documents show an investigation of the complaint by a St. Louis law firm cost the House more than $7,500.
MISSOURI BUDGET
Schools, colleges spared in stripped down Missouri budget
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have passed a stripped-down budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Lawmakers approved the spending plan hours before the Friday deadline. They faced difficult choices due to a steep drop in revenues caused by the havoc the coronavirus has wreaked on the economy. The final version spares public K-12 schools and colleges and universities from major cuts. But four-year colleges face a 10% cut in state funding if Missouri doesn't get enough federal aid. Lawmakers have cut close to $160 million from state agencies' core budgets. Gov. Mike Parson can veto spending on specific programs.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI VOTING
Jewish Missourians urged to vote absentee during pandemic
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Rabbis are encouraging Jewish Missourians to vote absentee during the coronavirus pandemic because their religious tradition “values life above virtually all else.” A letter signed by nearly three dozen rabbis and other leaders posted this week on the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis website expresses concern that going to the polls could endanger lives. Elections in Missouri are scheduled for June 2, Aug. 4 and Nov. 3. Missouri is among 17 states requiring an excuse for voting absentee, known in some states as early or mail-in voting. Missouri law allows casting an absentee ballot due to “religious belief or practice.
MISSOURI TEACHER-CHILD EXPLOITATION
Missouri teacher charged with sexually exploiting girl
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri high school teacher is facing a criminal charge after allegedly blackmailing a 14-year-old girl to force her to send him sexually explicit photos and videos. Federal prosecutors say in a news release that 31-year-old Brandon Lane McCullough of Branson, Missouri, was charged in a criminal complaint with sexual exploitation of a minor. His defense attorney did not immediately return a message left at the public defender’s office. McCullough was formerly a business teacher at Cassville High School and had accepted a position at Hollister High School for next year.
KANSAS CITY-FATAL SHOOTINGS
Violent week in Kansas City: 7 dead in 5 days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are concerned about a rise in deadly shootings across the region. The Kansas City Star reported Thursday that seven people died over a five-day period. The killings included an 18-year-old shot in a vehicle, a homicide outside downtown lofts, a fatal police shooting and two men allegedly killed by one shooter. Three homicides also were reported over the past week in Johnson County, Kansas. Data maintained by the Star shows there have been 60 killings so far in 2020, compared to 48 at this time last year.
FIREFIGHTER DIES
Independence firefighter dies; became ill during fire call
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City-area firefighter who suffered a medical emergency while responding to a fire call has died. The city of Independence said the firefighter died Thursday. The name of the firefighter has not been released. A news release from the city said a residential fire was reported around 1 p.m. and firefighters from four stations responded. One of the arriving firefighters reported shortness of breath and stayed in the truck while others responded to the fire that was determined to be an illegal open burn. Crews returned to the truck and found the firefighter unresponsive. The firefighter was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BLAMING-WORKERS
Some blame meatpacking workers, not plants, for virus spread
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As coronavirus hotspots erupted at major U.S. meatpacking plants, experts criticized extremely tight working conditions that made the factories natural high risk contagion locations. But some Midwestern politicians have pointed the finger at the workers’ living conditions, suggesting crowded homes bear some blame. The comments include a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice’s remark that an outbreak didn’t seem to have come from “regular folks.” Outraged employees and advocates call the comments elitist and critical of immigrants in the meatpacking workforce. The main union for meat plant employees said Friday that at least 30 workers have died from the virus.