Ill. COVID-19 update May 9

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - On May 8, the IDPH reported 73,760 cases of COVID-19.
Multiple cases are in the Heartland.
So far, 3,241 deaths have been linked to the virus.
Almost 400,000 people have been tested in Illinois.
Here is a list of our Illinois COVID-19 stories from May 8.
- Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department to offer curbside vaccinations, TB testing
- Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 1 new positive case
- 1 new COVID-19 case reported in Jefferson Co., Ill.
- More than $3.6M awarded to southern Ill. health centers for COVID-19 testing
- Nearly 3K new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ill. on Friday
- Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 6 new recoveries, 4 new positive cases of COVID-19
- 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, Ill.
- Herrin, Ill. restaurant reopens, defying Gov. Pritzker’s orders
Governor JB Pritzker will give a COVID-19 update at 2:30 this afternoon.
