Ill. COVID-19 update May 9
On May 8, the IDPH reported 73,760 cases of COVID-19. (Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By Jessica Ladd | May 9, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT - Updated May 9 at 1:04 PM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - On May 8, the IDPH reported 73,760 cases of COVID-19.

Multiple cases are in the Heartland.

So far, 3,241 deaths have been linked to the virus.

Almost 400,000 people have been tested in Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker will give a COVID-19 update at 2:30 this afternoon.

