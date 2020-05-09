Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Kyle Larson returned to racing for the first time since he was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur in an iRacing event last month. Larson was one of 24 drivers to make the main event in Friday night’s World of Outlaws race at Knoxville Raceway. The $15,000-to-win Invitational was held without spectators on the dirt oval in Knoxville, Iowa. Larson drove a car fielded by Paul Silva with sponsorship from Tarlton & Son Inc. and Finley Farms. He finished 10th.
UNDATED (AP) — The presidents of the 11 members of the Big East Conference are leaning toward not allowing sports to be played at schools this season unless their campuses are open. Commissioner Val Ackerman disclosed the information on Friday in a wide-ranging virtual interview with members of the media about the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic on the conference. While no deadlines have been set, Ackerman said the presidents have indicated a late June/early July deadline for fall sports and possibly a Sept. 1 deadline for winter sports, when basketball is played. The conference is considered a basketball power.