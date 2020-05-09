First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

With clear skies and decreasing winds, near-record low temps are likely this morning. Frost and freeze warnings remain in effect. Once the sun comes up it will end up as a pretty nice day, despite below average temps. Afternoon highs will be mainly in the mid 60s, but with much lighter winds. Scattered clouds will be moving in for this evening and overnight, which will help keep it from getting quite as cold: lows Saturday night/Sunday morning will be mainly above 40. Can we get through an entire weekend with dry weather? There is a slight chance of a light shower or sprinkle Sunday morning as a weak front pushes through….so we may end up with some trace amounts of rainfall…but by afternoon it should be mainly sunny once again.