First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a cold and frosty start, Saturday turned out to be a cool but pleasant day with mainly clear skies. With light south winds and some high clouds overnight, tonight’s lows look to stay above 40, so no frost to worry about tonight. Can we get through an entire weekend with dry weather for a change? Perhaps, but there is a chance of an isolated shower or two Sunday morning as a weak weather system moves through from west to east. If we do get measurable, amounts should be very light….and it will be dry again (though breezier) by afternoon.
The week ahead will give us a major transition from cool northwest flow to warm, humid southwest flow. Light rain or showers look possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but later in the week a more springlike (warm, humid) and active pattern develops from about Friday thru Monday. Too early to detail, but we may have a few periods of showers and thunderstorms….although right now there is no specific trigger or front to give hints as to timing…so activity may be very scattered.
