First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a cold and frosty start, Saturday turned out to be a cool but pleasant day with mainly clear skies. With light south winds and some high clouds overnight, tonight’s lows look to stay above 40, so no frost to worry about tonight. Can we get through an entire weekend with dry weather for a change? Perhaps, but there is a chance of an isolated shower or two Sunday morning as a weak weather system moves through from west to east. If we do get measurable, amounts should be very light….and it will be dry again (though breezier) by afternoon.