First Alert: Cold start to the day; Nicer weather this afternoon

(KFVS) - Near-record low temps are likely this morning.
Frost and freeze warnings remain in effect.
Once the sun comes up it will bea pretty nice day.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.
Scattered clouds will move in this evening and overnight.
Lows for Saturday night and Sunday morning will be above 40.
There is a slight chance of a light shower or sprinkle Sunday morning.
By afternoon it should be mainly sunny.
A major pattern change will develop as we go through the upcoming work week.
We’ll start the coming week off cool and dry, but end warm and humid.
We’ll have a chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday.
But toward the end of next week it will be much warmer and more humid, with a good chance of thunderstorms developing.
Strong storms may be possible about Friday thru next weekend.
