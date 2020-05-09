2 dead after morning crash in Massac Co.

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A two vehicle crash killed two people and injured a third in Massac County.
Around 8 a.m. on May 9 Frank Pritchett, 87, of Metropolis, was driving a 2000 Silver Honda SUV southbound on Old Joppa Road.
A preliminary investigation indicates Pritchett then turned eastbound onto Joppa Road from Old Joppa Road and hit a 1996 White Honda Sedan driven by Christopher Anderson, 31, of Brookport, head on.
Pritchett and Anderson’s passenger, James Anderson, 33, of Brookport, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Christopher Anderson was airlifted to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
