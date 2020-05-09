9,666 COVID-19 cases, 472 deaths in Mo.

On May 9, the MDHSS reported 9,666 cases of COVID-19. (Source: WEAU)
By Jessica Ladd | May 9, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT - Updated May 9 at 2:20 PM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - On May 9, the MDHSS reported 9,666 cases of COVID-19.

There are several cases in southeast Missouri.

To date, 472 deaths have been linked to the virus in the state.

Governor Mike Parson will give a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 11.

