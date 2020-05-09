Corps of Engineers extends facility closures at Rend Lake through May 31

REND LAKE, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is extending its closure of Corps-managed campgrounds and group facilities at Rend Lake through May 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This affects all Corps-managed facilities at Rend Lake, including South Sandusky campground and day use, North Sandusky campground and day use, Gun Creek campground and day use, North Marcum recreation area, South Marcum campground and day use, Spillway recreation area, Dam West recreation area, Dale Miller group camp, and Shagbark group camp.
All reservations will be cancelled for the month of May.
Individuals with reservations impacted by this closure may modify their reservation in order to avoid cancellation of reservations that extend beyond May 31.
Those individuals will automatically receive an email with details on how to complete a modification if needed.
The deadline to complete any modifications to reservations is May 11 at 8:00 a.m.
After that time, all reservations beginning in May will be automatically cancelled and full refunds will be issued with no cancellation fees.
A date has not yet been determined for when campgrounds and recreational areas will reopen to the public.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.